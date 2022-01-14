IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rosenberg: 'Rare' seditious conspiracy charges means the DOJ 'got the goods'01:16
Rosenberg: 'Rare' seditious conspiracy charges means the DOJ 'got the goods'
Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg discusses the Department of Justice's decision to bring "seditious conspiracy" charges against Oath Keepers leader and members. Jan. 14, 2022
Rosenberg: 'Rare' seditious conspiracy charges means the DOJ 'got the goods'01:16
