Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’06:56
Ukrainian parliament member: World War III ‘has already started’04:47
‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee06:06
Sen. Menendez: 'We need to get this $10 billion passed' amid Russia's 'indiscriminate bombing'06:53
Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements06:24
Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression06:07
Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’06:50
Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month00:56
Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain03:03
Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’05:27
Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch03:10
Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union09:22
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address00:45
Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'06:11
Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'somewhere in the middle' of Sotomayor and Kagan01:46
Petraeus: Ukraine invasion ‘pouring gasoline on burning embers’ of Russian unrest10:04
Gen. John Allen: Putin has to take all of Ukraine if he wants to 'pacify' the Ukrainians01:52
‘No one knows what tonight will bring’ in Kyiv02:42
Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk00:29
Panetta: America ‘will bear some of the consequences’ of Putin’s actions in Ukraine06:12
Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home01:19
“We are dealing with a voting emergency in this country,” says Rev. Al Sharpton on MTP Daily ahead of Bloody Sunday anniversary. March 4, 2022
UP NEXT
David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’06:56
Ukrainian parliament member: World War III ‘has already started’04:47
‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee06:06
Sen. Menendez: 'We need to get this $10 billion passed' amid Russia's 'indiscriminate bombing'06:53
Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements06:24
Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression06:07