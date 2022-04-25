Retired Lt. Gen. Twitty: U.S. ‘needs to weaken Russia’ to prevent additional attacks in Europe

Stohr: Democrats creating ‘another distraction’ by talking about challenging Biden in 202400:59
Khanna: Biden administration should focus on ‘bold action’ with student loans and prescription drug reform01:04
Judge finds Former President Trump in contempt of court for not handing over documents to NY Attorney General03:34
Retired Lt. Gen. Twitty: U.S. ‘needs to weaken Russia’ to prevent additional attacks in Europe01:41
Meet the Press Reports: U.S. cities look abroad for climate solutions02:58
Pennsylvania Democrats clash during Senate primary debate01:53
New audio: Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s actions on January 6 ‘unacceptable’01:46
Fmr. ambassador to NATO: 'Should drop the idea that Putin wants an off-ramp'00:45
Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Our city … does not exist anymore’01:17
Florida House Democrats hold sit-in to stall redistricting vote01:11
Sanders memo says he’s leaving his ‘options open’ to see what Democratic field and agenda looks like09:29
Biden’s approval ‘most similar to his predecessor’ Donald Trump at this point in presidency03:15
Mansoor: Weakness of Russia’s military is ‘astonishing’01:26
New military aid will be ‘in the hands of Ukrainians by the end of this weekend’01:44
On 4/20 twelve states still fully prohibit marijuana use01:48
Rep. Holmes Norton: ‘Villian in the piece is the president’ on DC marijuana legalization04:55
US coordinates delivery of spare fighter jet parts to bolster existing Ukrainian arsenal01:08
Rhodes: 'Risks for everybody involved' in war in Ukraine01:50
White House 'trying to figure out next steps' on travel mask mandate ruling02:17
Rep. Panetta: 'Most heartfelt part of the trip' going to Ukraine border08:24
Meet the Press Reports: U.S. cities look abroad for climate solutions02:58
Pennsylvania Democrats clash during Senate primary debate01:53
