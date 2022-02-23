Republican flips Jacksonville City Council seat in swing county
03:26
NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster reports on Republicans flipping a Jacksonville City Council seat in a special election seen as a “big test” for both parties in swingy Duval County, Fla. Feb. 23, 2022
