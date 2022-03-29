Rep. Raskin: 'Very curious' about long gaps in Trump's Jan. 6 call log
11:15
Share this -
copied
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) discusses the January 6th committee seeking prosecutions and new evidence and the Washington Post reporting about long gaps in former President Trump's January 6th call log. March 29, 2022
Now Playing
Rep. Raskin: 'Very curious' about long gaps in Trump's Jan. 6 call log
11:15
UP NEXT
‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war
07:36
'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey
01:58
Ohio voters weigh in as Biden blamed for inflation in new NBC News poll
02:23
Pete Williams: Judge saying Trump may have committed crimes 'nothing' the DOJ didn't know
02:38
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial schools bill