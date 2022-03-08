IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MTP Daily

Rep. Quigley: We are 'at war with Putin now'

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) discusses Zelenskyy's speech to U.K. Parliament and says Putin has "declared war on us through previous cyber attacks." March 8, 2022

