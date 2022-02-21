Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address01:36
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine01:27
Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) discusses the Kremlin saying President Putin intends to recognize key regions of Ukraine as independent states. Feb. 21, 2022
