IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Andrew Weiss: Problem with US strategy is 'Russians aren't going to be embarrassed'01:38
‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent01:08
Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict00:45
Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 503:54
Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans11:20
Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations05:02
How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House01:34
Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'07:20
Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions01:26
Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later00:54
Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation01:22
Amb. McFaul: Putin’s attempts to ‘undermine Ukraine’ began in 2004 but using new tactics today06:19
Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass01:01
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary02:49
Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict06:28
Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'01:35
Curbelo: ‘Not a winning strategy’ for Republicans to embrace election lies01:26
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: 'Still a chance' for Russia-Ukraine diplomacy06:54
Russia ‘on their way’ to raid around Ukraine by Feb. 1502:14
White House advisor: Labor force ‘growing at a solid clip’ after January jobs report01:19
Rep. Cicilline: Hope is to 'deter' Putin with sanctions 'not to provoke him'06:35
Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) discusses the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions and says that sanctions will be "crippling" and "devastating" if President Putin invades Ukraine. Feb. 14, 2022
UP NEXT
Andrew Weiss: Problem with US strategy is 'Russians aren't going to be embarrassed'01:38
‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent01:08
Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict00:45
Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 503:54
Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans11:20
Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations05:02