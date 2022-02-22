Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin02:02
Now Playing
Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally06:58
UP NEXT
Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 200802:14
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address01:36
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine01:27
US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades01:42
Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state00:48
What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days02:27
Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion02:39
Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall01:46
Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’06:26
Sen. Reed: ‘There has to be a graceful exit for everyone’ for Putin to back off05:24
Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members01:51
New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary02:28
Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’06:02
Gaspard: Democrats need to ‘stop apologizing for our success’03:46
Ret. Gen. Allen: ‘Putin never imagined that this could backfire in the way that it has’01:56
‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine02:50
Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests01:31
Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’07:22
Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally06:58
U.S. Delegation Chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) discusses the calls for severe sanctions against Russia as Putin deploys troops to eastern Ukraine. Feb. 22, 2022
McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin02:02
Now Playing
Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally06:58
UP NEXT
Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 200802:14
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address01:36
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine01:27
US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades01:42