IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’

    11:11

  • Bob Dole to Chuck Todd in 2014: ‘The Senate may not be broken, but it’s badly bent’

    01:27

  • Mayor de Blasio: New vaccine requirements are ‘about protecting kids and protecting our city’

    05:14

  • Former Dole chief of staff: Senator’s achievements came from ‘seeking middle ground’

    01:06

  • Global summit for democracy shines light on ‘backsliding democracy’ in the U.S.

    01:53

  • Chuck Todd: ‘There’s a reason the U.S. is now considered a backsliding democracy’

    02:35

  • Mountain West looks to ‘cloud-seeding’ to increase rain and snow levels

    02:03

  • Threats of contempt against Meadows raise questions of executive privilege

    02:24

  • Sen. Menendez: US should ‘strengthen’ Ukraine’s ability to protect themselves

    07:16

  • Pete Williams: ‘Not sure’ if Supreme Court will uphold Biden’s vaccine mandate laws

    01:57

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin treated US sanctions as 'mosquito bites'

    05:46

  • Sen. Cardin: Russia needs to know there'll be a 'very, very heavy price to pay'

    07:04

  • Biden threatens Putin with 'economic and other measures' if Ukraine conflict escalates

    02:47

  • More than 90,000 Russian troops deployed to the Ukraine border

    01:37

  • New documentary 'The First Wave' follows NYC Covid frontline doctors

    08:00

  • DOJ sues Texas over voting rights violations

    03:33

  • DOJ sues Texas over redistricting maps, says they violate rights of Latino voters

    01:30

  • Putin expected to demand NATO not expand east in Biden call

    01:35

  • U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:19

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: ‘Russia is not whole in President Putin's eyes’ without Ukraine

    08:01

MTP Daily

Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’

11:11

Bob Woodward, former Sen. Alan Simpson, and GOP strategist Mike Murphy reflect on Sen. Bob Dole’s legacy.Dec. 10, 2021

  • Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’

    11:11

  • Bob Dole to Chuck Todd in 2014: ‘The Senate may not be broken, but it’s badly bent’

    01:27

  • Mayor de Blasio: New vaccine requirements are ‘about protecting kids and protecting our city’

    05:14

  • Former Dole chief of staff: Senator’s achievements came from ‘seeking middle ground’

    01:06

  • Global summit for democracy shines light on ‘backsliding democracy’ in the U.S.

    01:53

  • Chuck Todd: ‘There’s a reason the U.S. is now considered a backsliding democracy’

    02:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All