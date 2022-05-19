IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

Redrawn N.Y. congressional maps pits Democrats against Democrats

A New York judge is likely to approve a redrawn map of of the state's congressional districts. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the House Democrats' campaigning arm, is under fire after pushing Rep. Mondaire Jones to run in another district. Jon Campbell, reporter at The Gothamist and WNYC, details the upheaval to come from N.Y. Democrats, as incumbents are set to face off against one another.May 19, 2022

