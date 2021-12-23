IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Kim Potter, ex-Minnesota officer, found guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

  • New podcast explores alternative history

    05:42

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

    05:46
  • Now Playing

    Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge

    02:41

  • Jury reaches an 'outcome' in the Kim Potter trial

    01:52

  • Biden administration releases new JFK assassination files

    05:21

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘No’ regrets over untethering Build Back Better and infrastructure bills

    01:15

  • Sen. Smith: ‘What we need to know from Senator Manchin is where can he get to?’

    07:04

  • Dr. Jha: Getting Covid to be 'like a bad cold' would be a 'victory'

    07:56

  • Ignatius: 'Would be dangerous and difficult for US' if Russia and China formed alliance

    01:04

  • 'Everyone in America knows this hangs on Joe Manchin,' Center for American Progress president says

    01:20

  • Sen. Bennet: 'Hope' to talk to Manchin to try to 'persuade him to come back to the table'

    02:43

  • Dr. Hotez: Messaging around Covid boosters 'not handled very well'

    03:04

  • Kim Potter prosecution argued there is higher 'standard of care' when armed with lethal force

    02:34

  • Osterholm: Biden needs to do 'damage control' with American public on omicron variant

    02:00

  • Full Bustos Interview: Democrats must focus on 'big middle' when replacing retiring members

    07:59

  • Cevallos: Potter ‘100 percent had to testify’ in her trial over shooting of Daunte Wright

    02:03

  • New York City’s 7-day Covid case average has tripled

    02:06

  • Gov. Cooper: ‘Democratic governors right now are saving democracy’

    05:17

  • Centrist senators throw up roadblocks for Build Back Better and voting rights

    02:45

MTP Daily

Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

01:18

Dr. Paul Offit says “if what we want from this vaccine is protection against serious illness, then we’re not going to need frequent boosters. If what we want ... is to protect against all symptomatic illness, then [we will need them]. But that really shouldn’t be the goal.”Dec. 23, 2021

  • New podcast explores alternative history

    05:42

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

    05:46
  • Now Playing

    Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge

    02:41

  • Jury reaches an 'outcome' in the Kim Potter trial

    01:52

  • Biden administration releases new JFK assassination files

    05:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All