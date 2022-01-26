Pete Williams: Justice Breyer marked by belief that the Court ‘must be practical’
01:40
Pete Williams discusses Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s legacy, as Breyer plans to retire at the end of his term. Breyer is marked by his belief that the Court "has to be practical."Jan. 26, 2022
