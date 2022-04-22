IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

Pennsylvania Democrats clash during Senate primary debate

01:53

NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns discusses the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary debate and how this race is "a microcosm of what we're seeing on the national level in both parties."April 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    New audio: Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s actions on January 6 ‘unacceptable’

    01:46

  • Fmr. ambassador to NATO: 'Should drop the idea that Putin wants an off-ramp'

    00:45

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Our city … does not exist anymore’

    01:17

  • Florida House Democrats hold sit-in to stall redistricting vote

    01:11

  • Sanders memo says he’s leaving his ‘options open’ to see what Democratic field and agenda looks like

    09:29

  • Biden’s approval ‘most similar to his predecessor’ Donald Trump at this point in presidency

    03:15

