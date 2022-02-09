Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass01:01
UP NEXT
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary02:49
Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict06:28
Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'01:35
Curbelo: ‘Not a winning strategy’ for Republicans to embrace election lies01:26
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: 'Still a chance' for Russia-Ukraine diplomacy06:54
Russia ‘on their way’ to raid around Ukraine by Feb. 1502:14
White House advisor: Labor force ‘growing at a solid clip’ after January jobs report01:19
RNC censures Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation01:09
Fmr. ambassador to China: Diplomatic boycotts 'have no effect on Chinese behavior'01:38
Fmr. CIA director: U.S. ‘needs to be concerned’ about China’s growing influence08:03
Biden sending ‘a message’ to Democrats with crime reduction plan02:07
Adm. Stavridis: ‘Inevitable’ new ISIS leaders will emerge01:19
Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again01:24
FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower02:46
Sen. Coons: U.S. sanctions on Russia could have ‘costs and consequences’ on allies08:21
'Increasing belief' Putin 'will do something’ as U.S. deploys additional troops02:15
Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges: Ukraine deciding against joining NATO could be ‘political suicide’01:00
DCCC Chair Maloney on gerrymandering: 'I'm a guy that wants to bring a gun to a gun fight'08:33
Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science'06:40
Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass01:01
Bipartisan support grows for a stock-trading ban in Congress but “sticky points” about extending the ban to lawmaker's families remains. Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass01:01
UP NEXT
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary02:49
Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict06:28
Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'01:35
Curbelo: ‘Not a winning strategy’ for Republicans to embrace election lies01:26
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: 'Still a chance' for Russia-Ukraine diplomacy06:54