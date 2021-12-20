Osterholm: Biden needs to do 'damage control' with American public on omicron variant
Ahead of President Biden's speech on the omicron variant Tuesday, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, discusses a possible scenario where 20-33 percent of health care workers are infected. Dec. 20, 2021
Osterholm: Biden needs to do 'damage control' with American public on omicron variant
