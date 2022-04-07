NY Attorney General files motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: New York attorney general asks judge to hold Trump in contempt of court

  • UP NEXT

    UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

    02:09

  • Durbin: Putin 'won’t stop at Ukraine,’ U.S. must 'be ready to stop' him

    01:17

  • U.S. bans new investments in Russia, sanctions Putin’s children as Biden condemns Russia’s ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

    01:06

  • Amb. Prosper: We need 'international condemnation’ to hold Putin responsible for ‘atrocities’

    08:16

  • ’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters

    06:33

  • Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election

    01:31

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'

    01:30

  • 'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings

    02:54

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

    01:48

  • Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'

    06:56

  • Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'

    01:30

  • Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine

    01:15

  • Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report

    06:22

  • Journalists face online harassment

    04:39

  • Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'

    06:16

  • Meet the Press Reports: One in 5 Americans say they have invested, traded in or used cryptocurrency

    02:00

  • Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv

    02:49

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’

    01:36

  • Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise

    13:19

  • ‘Underinvestment’ in oil production poses additional threat to global prices

    03:28

MTP Daily

NY Attorney General files motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt

00:19

NY Attorney General Letitia James says the former president has refused to comply with a court order and she asked a court to fine Trump $10,000 for every day that he refuses to produce documents.April 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

    02:09

  • Durbin: Putin 'won’t stop at Ukraine,’ U.S. must 'be ready to stop' him

    01:17

  • U.S. bans new investments in Russia, sanctions Putin’s children as Biden condemns Russia’s ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

    01:06

  • Amb. Prosper: We need 'international condemnation’ to hold Putin responsible for ‘atrocities’

    08:16

  • ’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters

    06:33

  • Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election

    01:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All