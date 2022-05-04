IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Nan Whaley: 'Ohio is a pro-choice state' and extreme abortion bans are a 'big problem'

MTP Daily

Nan Whaley: ‘Ohio is a pro-choice state’ and extreme abortion bans are a ‘big problem’

07:00

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Nan Whaley, says abortion “is a huge deal” in the governor’s race as Ohio plans to reinstate the "heartbeat bill" if Roe is overturned.May 4, 2022

    Nan Whaley: 'Ohio is a pro-choice state' and extreme abortion bans are a 'big problem'

