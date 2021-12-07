IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin treated US sanctions as 'mosquito bites'

    05:46

  • Sen. Cardin: Russia needs to know there'll be a 'very, very heavy price to pay'

    07:04

  • Biden threatens Putin with 'economic and other measures' if Ukraine conflict escalates

    02:47

  • More than 90,000 Russian troops deployed to the Ukraine border

    01:37

  • New documentary 'The First Wave' follows NYC Covid frontline doctors

    08:00

  • DOJ sues Texas over voting rights violations

    03:33

  • DOJ sues Texas over redistricting maps, says they violate rights of Latino voters

    01:30

  • Putin expected to demand NATO not expand east in Biden call

    01:35

  • U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:19

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: ‘Russia is not whole in President Putin's eyes’ without Ukraine

    08:01

  • Gov. Beshear: Kentucky's abortion trigger law is 'wrong'

    06:31

  • New poll: American youth ‘deeply concerned [about] the very fabric of our democracy’

    03:31

  • Winter of discontent: Biden facing omicron uncertainty and dysfunction in Congress

    02:12

  • Sen. Braun: 'Shutting the government down is not the way to solve anything'

    05:19

  • South African data: Three-fold increase in risk of reinfection from Omicron

    01:28

  • 'There is a shift' in Biden administration's Covid-19 strategy

    02:18

  • McCaskill: 'Extreme' abortion laws will not be popular among voters

    01:42

  • U.S. detects first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in California

    00:30

  • Supreme Court abortion decision has chance of 'changing the trajectory of the midterms'

    01:33

  • Future of Roe v. Wade at stake after Supreme Court arguments

    01:16

MTP Daily

More than 90,000 Russian troops deployed to the Ukraine border

01:37

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel discusses the Russian troops deployed to Ukraine's border and says, "if it's open conflict and nearly 200,000 troops cross the border ... then we're talking about perhaps the largest conflict on European soil since World War II."Dec. 7, 2021

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin treated US sanctions as 'mosquito bites'

    05:46

  • Sen. Cardin: Russia needs to know there'll be a 'very, very heavy price to pay'

    07:04

  • Biden threatens Putin with 'economic and other measures' if Ukraine conflict escalates

    02:47

  • More than 90,000 Russian troops deployed to the Ukraine border

    01:37

  • New documentary 'The First Wave' follows NYC Covid frontline doctors

    08:00

  • DOJ sues Texas over voting rights violations

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All