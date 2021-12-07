More than 90,000 Russian troops deployed to the Ukraine border
01:37
NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel discusses the Russian troops deployed to Ukraine's border and says, "if it's open conflict and nearly 200,000 troops cross the border ... then we're talking about perhaps the largest conflict on European soil since World War II."Dec. 7, 2021
Garry Kasparov: Putin treated US sanctions as 'mosquito bites'
05:46
Sen. Cardin: Russia needs to know there'll be a 'very, very heavy price to pay'
07:04
Biden threatens Putin with 'economic and other measures' if Ukraine conflict escalates
02:47
01:37
