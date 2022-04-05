Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election
01:31
Share this -
copied
Longtime Republican Fred Upton (Mich.), who voted to impeach Trump, announces he will not be seeking re-election. Upton recently told NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard: "Some of the folks here are so beholden to Trump that they don't accept those of us that are willing to stand up."April 5, 2022
’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters
06:33
Now Playing
Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election
01:31
UP NEXT
Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'
01:30
'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings
02:54
White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings
01:48
Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'