MTP Daily

Lithuanian foreign minister calls for permanent US troop presence in his country

05:33

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis discusses Russian President Putin's Victory Day speech amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the possibility of permanent U.S. troop presence in Lithuania. May 9, 2022

