IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’

    06:50

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month

    00:56

  • Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain

    03:03

  • Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’

    05:27

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch

    03:10

  • Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union

    09:22

  • Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address

    00:45

  • Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'

    06:11

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'somewhere in the middle' of Sotomayor and Kagan

    01:46

  • Petraeus: Ukraine invasion ‘pouring gasoline on burning embers’ of Russian unrest

    10:04

  • Gen. John Allen: Putin has to take all of Ukraine if he wants to 'pacify' the Ukrainians

    01:52

  • ‘No one knows what tonight will bring’ in Kyiv

    02:42

  • Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk

    00:29

  • Panetta: America ‘will bear some of the consequences’ of Putin’s actions in Ukraine

    06:12

  • Russians capture Chernobyl, forces 'heading toward major cities' in Ukraine

    02:49

  • Russian banks, semiconductors, oligarchs to be targeted in sanctions

    01:50

  • Republican flips Jacksonville City Council seat in swing county

    03:26

  • Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict

    09:58

  • Negotiators in ‘final stretch’ of agreeing on new Iran nuclear deal

    02:01

MTP Daily

Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression

06:07

Lithuanian Ambassador to the U.S. Audra Plepytė joined Meet the Press Daily to discuss the U.S. and NATO response to the invasion of Ukraine and the repercussions for surrounding countries. March 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’

    06:50

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month

    00:56

  • Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain

    03:03

  • Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’

    05:27

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All