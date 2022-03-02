Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain03:03
UP NEXT
Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’05:27
Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch03:10
Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union09:22
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address00:45
Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'06:11
Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'somewhere in the middle' of Sotomayor and Kagan01:46
Petraeus: Ukraine invasion ‘pouring gasoline on burning embers’ of Russian unrest10:04
Gen. John Allen: Putin has to take all of Ukraine if he wants to 'pacify' the Ukrainians01:52
‘No one knows what tonight will bring’ in Kyiv02:42
Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk00:29
Panetta: America ‘will bear some of the consequences’ of Putin’s actions in Ukraine06:12
Russians capture Chernobyl, forces 'heading toward major cities' in Ukraine02:49
Russian banks, semiconductors, oligarchs to be targeted in sanctions01:50
Republican flips Jacksonville City Council seat in swing county03:26
Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict09:58
Negotiators in ‘final stretch’ of agreeing on new Iran nuclear deal02:01
Rep. Houlahan: Putin ‘wins’ with division, US must show ‘unity’00:49
'All of a sudden, boom': Richard Engel gets caught in shelling in Eastern Ukraine03:30
McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin02:02
Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain03:03
Steve Kornacki breaks down the Texas 28th district primary results as the Democratic race heads to a runoff at the Big Board.March 2, 2022
Now Playing
Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain03:03
UP NEXT
Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’05:27
Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch03:10
Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union09:22
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address00:45
Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'06:11