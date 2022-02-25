Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'somewhere in the middle' of Sotomayor and Kagan
NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams says Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson "won't be the liberal conscience that Sonia Sotomayor seems to have taken ... nor will she be quite the technician that Elena Kagan can be as well. ... She'll be somewhere in the middle."Feb. 25, 2022
