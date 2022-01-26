Kelly O’Donnell: Breyer retirement could give Pres. Biden ‘historic legacy opportunity’
02:29
Share this -
copied
NBC News Senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell breaks down the “potential opportunity” Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement from the Supreme Court could provide the Biden White House. Jan. 26, 2022
Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms
01:34
Now Playing
Kelly O’Donnell: Breyer retirement could give Pres. Biden ‘historic legacy opportunity’
02:29
UP NEXT
Pete Williams: Justice Breyer marked by belief that the Court ‘must be practical’
01:40
Sen. Warner on Sen. Sinema censure: 'Hesitant' to be 'following the Republican lead'
01:34
Full Panel: Democratic, GOP parties both unpopular and divided in NBC poll
11:12
Voto Latino president: Sen. Sinema went 'on the wrong side of history'