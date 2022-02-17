Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), member of the Foreign Relations Committee and the Armed Services Committee, joined MTP Daily to discuss Congress’ approaching deadline to fund the government, potential sanctions against Russia and Democratic messaging.Feb. 17, 2022
