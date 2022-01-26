Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms01:34
UP NEXT
Kelly O’Donnell: Breyer retirement could give Pres. Biden ‘historic legacy opportunity’02:29
Pete Williams: Justice Breyer marked by belief that the Court ‘must be practical’01:40
Sen. Warner on Sen. Sinema censure: 'Hesitant' to be 'following the Republican lead'01:34
Full Panel: Democratic, GOP parties both unpopular and divided in NBC poll11:12
Voto Latino president: Sen. Sinema went 'on the wrong side of history'05:36
Arizona Democrats 'furious' with Sen. Sinema on voting rights03:03
Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion02:31
Former NSC director: Putin is setting the pace and 'no one is talking to Putin'04:40
Kornacki breaks down new NBC poll as Democrats in 'shellacking' territory in Midterm Meter02:45
Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'01:56
Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic01:31
Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'01:36
Bremmer: Intelligence community doesn’t think Russian military action is ‘coming next week’02:43
FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary02:39
Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit02:21
Symone Sanders: Biden 'knows what they can do better'02:07
Full Richmond: Midterms 'gloom and doom' is 'premature'08:52
Chuck Todd: President Biden’s press conference gives ‘better understanding of what he’s thinking’02:33
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race00:49
Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms01:34
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Messina says "there's no bigger issue" than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms01:34
UP NEXT
Kelly O’Donnell: Breyer retirement could give Pres. Biden ‘historic legacy opportunity’02:29
Pete Williams: Justice Breyer marked by belief that the Court ‘must be practical’01:40
Sen. Warner on Sen. Sinema censure: 'Hesitant' to be 'following the Republican lead'01:34
Full Panel: Democratic, GOP parties both unpopular and divided in NBC poll11:12
Voto Latino president: Sen. Sinema went 'on the wrong side of history'05:36