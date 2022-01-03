IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows

    01:15

  • Rep. Lieu: 'House will pass what the Senate passes' on Build Back Better

    05:16

  • New podcast explores alternative history

    05:42

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

    05:46

  • Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

    01:18

  • Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge

    02:41

  • Jury reaches an 'outcome' in the Kim Potter trial

    01:52

  • Biden administration releases new JFK assassination files

    05:21

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘No’ regrets over untethering Build Back Better and infrastructure bills

    01:15

  • Sen. Smith: ‘What we need to know from Senator Manchin is where can he get to?’

    07:04

  • Dr. Jha: Getting Covid to be 'like a bad cold' would be a 'victory'

    07:56

  • Ignatius: 'Would be dangerous and difficult for US' if Russia and China formed alliance

    01:04

  • 'Everyone in America knows this hangs on Joe Manchin,' Center for American Progress president says

    01:20

  • Sen. Bennet: 'Hope' to talk to Manchin to try to 'persuade him to come back to the table'

    02:43

  • Dr. Hotez: Messaging around Covid boosters 'not handled very well'

    03:04

  • Kim Potter prosecution argued there is higher 'standard of care' when armed with lethal force

    02:34

  • Osterholm: Biden needs to do 'damage control' with American public on omicron variant

    02:00

  • Full Bustos Interview: Democrats must focus on 'big middle' when replacing retiring members

    07:59

  • Cevallos: Potter ‘100 percent had to testify’ in her trial over shooting of Daunte Wright

    02:03

MTP Daily

Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'

05:13

Former White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri says that her focus would be on the State of the Union if she was in the Biden White House. Jan. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows

    01:15

  • Rep. Lieu: 'House will pass what the Senate passes' on Build Back Better

    05:16

  • New podcast explores alternative history

    05:42

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

    05:46

  • Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

    01:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All