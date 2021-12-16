IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

Gov. Cooper: ‘Democratic governors right now are saving democracy’

05:17

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.), who was recently elected the new chairman of the Democratic Governors Association for 2022, tells Chuck Todd that Democratic governors “can win these states that Trump has won” by running on “economy, education and crime.”Dec. 16, 2021

