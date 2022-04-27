IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’

07:21

Retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, joined Meet the Press Daily to discuss the status of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Putin’s attempts to use energy to deter the West and more. April 27, 2022

