Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine

Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'06:56
Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'01:30
Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine01:15
Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report06:22
Female journalists face gender-based online harassment04:39
Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'06:16
Meet the Press Reports: One in 5 Americans say they have invested, traded in or used cryptocurrency02:00
Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv02:49
Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’01:36
Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise13:19
‘Underinvestment’ in oil production poses additional threat to global prices03:28
McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'01:34
Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter02:34
Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations07:40
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations01:30
Rep. Raskin: 'Very curious' about long gaps in Trump's Jan. 6 call log11:15
‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war07:36
'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey01:58
Ohio voters weigh in as Biden blamed for inflation in new NBC News poll02:23
Pete Williams: Judge saying Trump may have committed crimes 'nothing' the DOJ didn't know02:38
Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine01:15
The Carnegie Endowment Vice President for Studies Andrew Weiss discusses how the alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine will impact peace talks. April 4, 2022
Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report06:22
Female journalists face gender-based online harassment04:39
Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'06:16