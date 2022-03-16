Full Sen. Rosen: ‘We have to find a way to stop Vladimir Putin’
07:24
Share this -
copied
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), who serves on the Homeland Security and Armed Services committees, joined Meet the Press daily following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress asking for more help. March 16, 2022
Now Playing
Full Sen. Rosen: ‘We have to find a way to stop Vladimir Putin’
07:24
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy: 'Nobody knows whether [World War III] may have already started.'
01:19
Sen. Bennet: McConnell accusing Biden of 'weakness' with Putin 'just words'
03:18
Brennan on Russia annexation of Crimea: 'Should've provided more lethal support to' eastern Ukraine
09:36
Biden to attend NATO meeting in Brussels next week amid Russia-Ukraine war
02:54
Ukrainian MP: 'Russia doesn't care. It wants to destroy our country'