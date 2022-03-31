Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise
13:19
Share this -
copied
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) joins MTP Daily to discuss the war in Ukraine and Donald Trump's recent comments asking Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin to release information about Hunter Biden. March 31, 2022
Now Playing
Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise
13:19
UP NEXT
‘Underinvestment’ in oil production poses additional threat to global prices
03:28
McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'
01:34
Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter
02:34
Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations
07:40
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations