  • ‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent

  • Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

  • Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 5

    Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans

    Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations

  • How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House

  • Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'

  • Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions

  • Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later

  • Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s attempts to ‘undermine Ukraine’ began in 2004 but using new tactics today

  • Panel: Stock-trade ban a ‘strong talking point’ but ‘sticky points’ make difficult to pass

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary

  • Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict

  • Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'

  • Curbelo: ‘Not a winning strategy’ for Republicans to embrace election lies

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: 'Still a chance' for Russia-Ukraine diplomacy

  • Russia ‘on their way’ to raid around Ukraine by Feb. 15

  • White House advisor: Labor force ‘growing at a solid clip’ after January jobs report

  • RNC censures Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation

MTP Daily

Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans

NBC's Carol Lee, former DNC senior adviser Doug Thornell and the Bulwark editor-at-large Bill Kristol discuss the latest on President Biden's possible picks to nominate to the Supreme Court.Feb. 11, 2022

  • How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House

    01:34

