Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republican flips Jacksonville City Council seat in swing county03:26
Now Playing
Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict09:58
UP NEXT
Negotiators in ‘final stretch’ of agreeing on new Iran nuclear deal02:01
Rep. Houlahan: Putin ‘wins’ with division, US must show ‘unity’00:49
'All of a sudden, boom': Richard Engel gets caught in shelling in Eastern Ukraine03:30
McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin02:02
Rep. Boyle calls for Russia sanctions: 'Strongly support' going after Putin, oligarchs personally06:58
Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 200802:14
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address01:36
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine01:27
US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades01:42
Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state00:48
What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days02:27
Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion02:39
Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall01:46
Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’06:26
Sen. Reed: ‘There has to be a graceful exit for everyone’ for Putin to back off05:24
Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members01:51
New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary02:28
Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’06:02
Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict09:58
The panel discusses partisan splits over Ukraine as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine spills into the upcoming State of the Union address on March 1. Feb. 23, 2022
Republican flips Jacksonville City Council seat in swing county03:26
Now Playing
Full Panel: Democrats divided over response to Russian conflict09:58
UP NEXT
Negotiators in ‘final stretch’ of agreeing on new Iran nuclear deal02:01
Rep. Houlahan: Putin ‘wins’ with division, US must show ‘unity’00:49
'All of a sudden, boom': Richard Engel gets caught in shelling in Eastern Ukraine03:30
McFaul: 'Very skeptical' of a diplomatic solution with Putin02:02