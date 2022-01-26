IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full Kirby: U.S. is getting 'our piece' of potential NATO Response Force 'more ready'
Full Kirby: U.S. is getting ‘our piece’ of potential NATO Response Force ‘more ready’06:06
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby discusses the administration’s efforts to ready U.S. troops as NATO weighs plans to counter Russian aggression. Jan. 26, 2022
Full Kirby: U.S. is getting ‘our piece’ of potential NATO Response Force ‘more ready’06:06
