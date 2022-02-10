Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations
05:02
Share this -
copied
As negotiations are underway in Vienna, former Defense undersecretary Michèle Flournoy talks about the "real pressure" the Biden administration now faces to strike a nuclear deal with Iran before they develop a bomb.Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House
01:34
Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'
07:20
Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions
01:26
Poll shows drop in Trump's perceived responsibility for Jan. 6 violence, one year later
00:54
Rep. Cuellar releases new campaign ad touting his bipartisan efforts in Congress amid his FBI investigation
01:22
Amb. McFaul: Putin’s attempts to ‘undermine Ukraine’ began in 2004 but using new tactics today