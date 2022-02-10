IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Daily

Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations

05:02

As negotiations are underway in Vienna, former Defense undersecretary Michèle Flournoy talks about the "real pressure" the Biden administration now faces to strike a nuclear deal with Iran before they develop a bomb.Feb. 10, 2022

