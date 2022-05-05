IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘They need to have the will to fight:’ Russian soldiers face morale problems

    02:18

  • Sen. Kaine introduces bill to address long Covid, still suffers ongoing symptoms

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Full Cisneros: Cuellar ‘could become the Joe Manchin of the House’ due to anti-abortion stance

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Louisiana Republicans advance bill that would charge abortion as homicide

    01:17

  • Amb. Taylor: Russia is 'losing' and Putin ‘needs troops’

    01:23

  • Abortion rights become ‘central issue’ of Texas House primary runoff

    02:04

  • Nan Whaley: ‘Ohio is a pro-choice state’ and extreme abortion bans are a ‘big problem’

    07:00

  • Ohio Democratic primary turnout down from 2018, while GOP turnout is up

    02:40

  • Susan B. Anthony List president: Rape, incest abortion exemptions should be left up to states

    09:01

  • Rep. Chu: 'Shocked' Sen. Collins would believe Kavanaugh on respecting abortion precedent

    01:15

  • Anti-abortion activists in Miss. 'turning their gaze to same-sex marriage'

    03:52

  • Full Hogan: Focus on abortion isn't 'smart politics' for GOP

    17:13

  • Trump stumbles over saying his chosen Ohio Senate candidate's name

    03:28

  • Pocan: Biden should 'go higher' than $10K on excusing student loan debt

    07:12

  • Mariupol evacuation: Some civilians in cars with white flags signaling 'don't shoot'

    01:43

  • Rep. Jayapal: Legislation that includes reinstatement of Title 42 is a 'nonstarter'

    07:46

  • Meet the Press Reports: Democrats lose ground in rural America

    02:34

  • Unicef: Ukraine air raid sirens return refugees to 'fear they were living in'

    05:38

  • Kyiv missile attack meant to ‘sow confusion’ and ‘cause fear’

    02:14

  • DeSantis previews potential 2024 run as he stumps for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

    03:25

MTP Daily

Full Cisneros: Cuellar ‘could become the Joe Manchin of the House’ due to anti-abortion stance

07:47

“The last thing we want is to hold onto a slim Democratic majority and then have someone ... keep siding with Republicans," says progressive House candidate Jessica Cisneros about her opponent Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas). May 5, 2022

  • ‘They need to have the will to fight:’ Russian soldiers face morale problems

    02:18

  • Sen. Kaine introduces bill to address long Covid, still suffers ongoing symptoms

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Full Cisneros: Cuellar ‘could become the Joe Manchin of the House’ due to anti-abortion stance

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Louisiana Republicans advance bill that would charge abortion as homicide

    01:17

  • Amb. Taylor: Russia is 'losing' and Putin ‘needs troops’

    01:23

  • Abortion rights become ‘central issue’ of Texas House primary runoff

    02:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All