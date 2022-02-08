IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary02:49
Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict06:28
Now Playing
Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'01:35
UP NEXT
Curbelo: ‘Not a winning strategy’ for Republicans to embrace election lies01:26
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: 'Still a chance' for Russia-Ukraine diplomacy06:54
Russia ‘on their way’ to raid around Ukraine by Feb. 1502:14
White House advisor: Labor force ‘growing at a solid clip’ after January jobs report01:19
RNC censures Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation01:09
Fmr. ambassador to China: Diplomatic boycotts 'have no effect on Chinese behavior'01:38
Fmr. CIA director: U.S. ‘needs to be concerned’ about China’s growing influence08:03
Biden sending ‘a message’ to Democrats with crime reduction plan02:07
Adm. Stavridis: ‘Inevitable’ new ISIS leaders will emerge01:19
Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again01:24
FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower02:46
Sen. Coons: U.S. sanctions on Russia could have ‘costs and consequences’ on allies08:21
'Increasing belief' Putin 'will do something’ as U.S. deploys additional troops02:15
Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges: Ukraine deciding against joining NATO could be ‘political suicide’01:00
DCCC Chair Maloney on gerrymandering: 'I'm a guy that wants to bring a gun to a gun fight'08:33
Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science'06:40
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to appear before Jan. 6 select committee00:17
Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'01:35
Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele gets "hot under the collar" when addressing Republican senators on RNC censures of Reps. Cheney, Kinzinger.Feb. 8, 2022
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows use of ballot drop boxes in February spring primary02:49
Rep. Quigley: German chancellor 'needs to step up' on Russia-Ukraine conflict06:28
Now Playing
Former RNC chairman: 'My party ... just declared itself anti-democratic'01:35
UP NEXT
Curbelo: ‘Not a winning strategy’ for Republicans to embrace election lies01:26
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: 'Still a chance' for Russia-Ukraine diplomacy06:54
Russia ‘on their way’ to raid around Ukraine by Feb. 1502:14