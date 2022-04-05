IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters06:33
Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election01:31
Now Playing
Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'01:30
UP NEXT
'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings02:54
White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings01:48
Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'06:56
Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'01:30
Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine01:15
Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report06:22
Female journalists face gender-based online harassment04:39
Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'06:16
Meet the Press Reports: One in 5 Americans say they have invested, traded in or used cryptocurrency02:00
Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv02:49
Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’01:36
Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise13:19
‘Underinvestment’ in oil production poses additional threat to global prices03:28
McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'01:34
Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter02:34
Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations07:40
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations01:30
Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'01:30
Former press secretary to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Iuliia Mendel discusses why Ukraine's president continues his push for dialogue with Putin amid reports of Russian atrocities. April 5, 2022
’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters06:33
Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election01:31
Now Playing
Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'01:30
UP NEXT
'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings02:54
White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings01:48
Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'06:56