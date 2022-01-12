IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
date 2022-01-12

Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'
Former Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) discusses the current state of the filibuster as Senate Democrats seek rules revisions to pass voting rights legislation. Jan. 12, 2022
