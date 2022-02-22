Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 2008
02:14
Share this -
copied
Former National Security Adviser under President George W. Bush Stephen Hadley discusses the differences between Putin's provocations against Ukraine today to his invasion of Georgia in 2008.Feb. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address
01:36
Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine
01:27
US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades
01:42
Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state
00:48
What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days
02:27
Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion