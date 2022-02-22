Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 2008

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

    01:36

  • Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine

    01:27

  • US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades

    01:42

  • Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state

    00:48

  • What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days

    02:27

  • Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion

    02:39

  • Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall

    01:46

  • Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’

    06:26

  • Sen. Reed: ‘There has to be a graceful exit for everyone’ for Putin to back off

    05:24

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members

    01:51

  • New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary

    02:28

  • Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’

    06:02

  • Gaspard: Democrats need to ‘stop apologizing for our success’

    03:46

  • Ret. Gen. Allen: ‘Putin never imagined that this could backfire in the way that it has’

    01:56

  • ‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine

    02:50

  • Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’

    07:22

  • Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia

    06:14

  • New study finds social media exploits polarization for gain

    08:08

  • Progressive San Francisco school board members facing recall today after parental frustration

    02:27

MTP Daily

Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 2008

02:14

Former National Security Adviser under President George W. Bush Stephen Hadley discusses the differences between Putin's provocations against Ukraine today to his invasion of Georgia in 2008.Feb. 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Democrats look for a messaging shift ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

    01:36

  • Rep. Langevin: 'Serious escalation' if Putin recognizes key regions of Ukraine

    01:27

  • US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades

    01:42

  • Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state

    00:48

  • What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days

    02:27

  • Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion

    02:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All