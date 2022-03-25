IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’

    06:16

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

  • Doctors without Borders emergency coordinator ‘worried’ situation in Mariupol ‘will be catastrophic’

    01:51

  • Kyiv mayor calls out Russian propaganda against Ukraine: 'Bull----'

    09:29

  • Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions

    02:22

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

    08:30

  • Full Warner: U.S. should 'bring all forms of pressure to bear,' sanction every member of Russian parliament

    07:11

  • Russians are ‘attacking on too many fronts’ and losses are growing

    03:33

  • Mobile cremation machine reports in Ukraine are ‘credible’ as Russian forces face losses

    01:32

  • Mariupol residents 'getting some of the worst of this war' facing shelling and airstrikes

    01:14

  • Full Sen. Rosen: ‘We have to find a way to stop Vladimir Putin’

    07:24

  • Zelenskyy: 'Nobody knows whether [World War III] may have already started.'

    01:19

  • Sen. Bennet: McConnell accusing Biden of 'weakness' with Putin 'just words'

    03:18

  • Brennan on Russia annexation of Crimea: 'Should've provided more lethal support to' eastern Ukraine

    09:36

  • Biden to attend NATO meeting in Brussels next week amid Russia-Ukraine war

    02:54

  • Ukrainian MP: 'Russia doesn't care. It wants to destroy our country'

    05:27

  • Lt. Gen. Hodges: Russia may be forced to stop attack 'within the next 10 days'

    01:43

MTP Daily

Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia

05:51

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker discusses the ongoing war in Ukraine and the U.S. and NATO deciding to remain ambiguous on their red line for Russia.March 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’

    06:16

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

  • Doctors without Borders emergency coordinator ‘worried’ situation in Mariupol ‘will be catastrophic’

    01:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All