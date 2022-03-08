First Jan. 6 defendant to stand trial found guilty on all charges

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams reports on the first January 6th Capitol attack defendant to go to trial, Guy Reffitt, being found guilty on all five charges.March 8, 2022
