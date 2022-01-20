IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe 

MTP Daily

FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary

02:39

NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams explains the law behind the FBI's search near Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar's home. Jan. 20, 2022

