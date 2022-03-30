Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'01:34
Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter02:34
Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations07:40
Now Playing
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations01:30
UP NEXT
Rep. Raskin: 'Very curious' about long gaps in Trump's Jan. 6 call log11:15
‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war07:36
'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey01:58
Ohio voters weigh in as Biden blamed for inflation in new NBC News poll02:23
Pete Williams: Judge saying Trump may have committed crimes 'nothing' the DOJ didn't know02:38
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial schools bill00:42
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine: Biden saying Putin can't remain in power 'sounds right to me'00:51
Engel: Ukraine retakes Irpin from Russia, ‘the suburb that could’01:20
Steve Kornacki: Biden's handling of the economy numbers 'getting worse and worse'02:26
Moseley Braun: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning ‘appealing to the worst instincts of the American people’05:48
Meet the Press reports season premiere takes a deep dive into classroom culture wars03:35
Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’06:52
Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia05:51
Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’06:16
‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia06:34
Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics05:39
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations01:30
Ukrainian troops are “not holding their breath" as they monitor Russian peace negotiations, Richard Engel reports. March 30, 2022
McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'01:34
Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter02:34
Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations07:40
Now Playing
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations01:30
UP NEXT
Rep. Raskin: 'Very curious' about long gaps in Trump's Jan. 6 call log11:15
‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war07:36