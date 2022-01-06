Durbin: Republicans 'owe it to history' to speak out about January 6

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Durbin: Republicans 'owe it to history' to speak out about January 606:35
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) joined Meet the Press Daily to reflect on the state of American democracy one year after the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Jan. 6, 2022
