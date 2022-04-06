Durbin: Putin 'won’t stop at Ukraine,’ U.S. must 'be ready to stop' him
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) joins "MTP Daily" to discuss the additional sanctions the U.S. placed on Russia. Durbin says the U.S. must "be ready to stop" Russian President Putin because he "won't stop at Ukraine." April 6, 2022
