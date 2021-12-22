Dr. Jha: Getting Covid to be 'like a bad cold' would be a 'victory'
Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, talks the threat of the omicron variant, the potential need for more booster shots and what the U.S. can learn from other countries on Covid. Dec. 22, 2021
