BREAKING: Scott Peterson, convicted of killing pregnant wife Laci in 2002, is resentenced to life without parole

  • Threats of contempt against Meadows raise questions of executive privilege

    02:24

  • Sen. Menendez: US should ‘strengthen’ Ukraine’s ability to protect themselves

    07:16

  • Pete Williams: ‘Not sure’ if Supreme Court will uphold Biden’s vaccine mandate laws

    01:57

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin treated US sanctions as 'mosquito bites'

    05:46

  • Sen. Cardin: Russia needs to know there'll be a 'very, very heavy price to pay'

    07:04

  • Biden threatens Putin with 'economic and other measures' if Ukraine conflict escalates

    02:47

  • More than 90,000 Russian troops deployed to the Ukraine border

    01:37

  • New documentary 'The First Wave' follows NYC Covid frontline doctors

    08:00

  • DOJ sues Texas over voting rights violations

    03:33

  • DOJ sues Texas over redistricting maps, says they violate rights of Latino voters

    01:30

  • Putin expected to demand NATO not expand east in Biden call

    01:35

  • U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:19

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: ‘Russia is not whole in President Putin's eyes’ without Ukraine

    08:01

  • Gov. Beshear: Kentucky's abortion trigger law is 'wrong'

    06:31

  • New poll: American youth ‘deeply concerned [about] the very fabric of our democracy’

    03:31

  • Winter of discontent: Biden facing omicron uncertainty and dysfunction in Congress

    02:12

  • Sen. Braun: 'Shutting the government down is not the way to solve anything'

    05:19

  • South African data: Three-fold increase in risk of reinfection from Omicron

    01:28

  • 'There is a shift' in Biden administration's Covid-19 strategy

    02:18

  • McCaskill: 'Extreme' abortion laws will not be popular among voters

    01:42

MTP Daily

Denver begins use of 'cloud-seeding' to increase rain and snow levels

02:03

Mike Eytel, a Colorado water resource specialist, says “every drop” created from cloud-seeing “counts” as Denver faces a historic lack of snowfall. Dec. 8, 2021

